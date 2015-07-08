Slow Cooker Chilaquiles

Learn how to make chilaquiles with this super-simple slow cooker recipe. Mexican chilaquiles are usually served for breakfast or brunch, but these slow cooker chilaquiles also make a tasty dinner.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
4 hrs
stand:
30 mins
total:
4 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet cook the first four ingredients (through garlic) over medium-high heat until meat is browned and onion is tender. Drain off fat.

  • Line a 31/2- or 4-quart slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Combine the next four ingredients (through broth) in cooker. Add meat mixture, broken tostada shells, and the cheese. Stir just to combine.

  • Cover and cook on low for 4 hours, giving the crockery liner a half-turn halfway through cooking, if possible. Remove crockery liner from cooker, if possible, or turn off cooker. Let stand, uncovered, 30 minutes before serving.

  • If desired, top with cherry tomatoes, sliced chiles, sour cream, cilantro, and/or salsa, and serve with additional broken tostada shells or tortilla chips.

Tip:

For a 5- or 6-quart cooker, double all ingredients, except use 3 cloves garlic. Makes 12 to 14 servings.

For Easy Cleanup:

Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

Pressure Cooker Instructions

In a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker use the sauté setting to cook beef, pork, onion, and garlic over medium-high heat 5 minutes or until meat is browned. Drain any fat. For stove-top cookers, cook directly in the pot over medium-high heat. Stir in beans, enchilada sauce, broth, olives, and tostada shells. Lock lid in place. Set electric cookers on high pressure to cook 1 minute. (For stove-top cookers, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions. Remove from heat once pressure is reached.) For electric and stove-top models, release pressure quickly. Open lid carefully. Stir in cheese; let stand 5 minutes. If desired, top servings with tomatoes, chile peppers, salsa, sour cream, and/or cilantro and serve with additional broken tostada shells or tortilla chips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
555 calories; fat 33g; cholesterol 108mg; saturated fat 14g; carbohydrates 32g; mono fat 11g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 2g; protein 37g; vitamin a 452.3IU; vitamin c 1.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 6.6mg; vitamin b6 0.6mg; folate 12.9mcg; vitamin b12 1.7mcg; sodium 1074mg; potassium 687mg; calcium 362mg; iron 3.7mg.
