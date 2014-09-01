Slow-Cooker Chicken Tagine
Ingredients
Directions
In a 6-quart slow cooker combine chicken, carrots, onions, raisins, and dried apricots.
In a medium bowl whisk together broth, flour, tomato paste, lemon juice, cumin, ginger, garlic salt, cinnamon, and pepper. Pour over mixture in cooker.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 5 hours. Serve chicken mixture over hot cooked couscous.
For Easy Cleanup
Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
384 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 135 mg cholesterol; 456 mg sodium. 841 mg potassium; 49 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 35 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 8893 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 30 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 75 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;