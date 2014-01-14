Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie

Rating: 3.57 stars
60 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 23
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 4

Dinners don't get more comforting than this! Take the stress our of Chicken Pot Pie by preparing the stew portion in your slow cooker, then top with premade pie crust.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large resealable plastic bag combine 1/4 cup of the flour, the thyme, poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper. Add chicken pieces, half at a time, shaking to coat.

  • In a large nonstick skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Add half of the chicken; cook about 5 minutes or until brown, stirring occasionally. Transfer chicken to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and the remaining chicken. Add broth, carrots, celery, leeks, and mushrooms to chicken in cooker.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 7 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 3 1/2 hours.

  • If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. Stir in frozen peas. In a small bowl combine the remaining 1/4 cup flour and the half-and-half; stir into mixture in cooker. Cover and cook about 30 minutes more or until thickened.

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 450°F. Unroll piecrust. Press or roll piecrust into an 11-inch circle; cut into eight wedges. Place wedges on an ungreased large baking sheet. Prick each wedge several times with a fork. Bake for 8 to 9 minutes or until light brown.

  • To serve, top each serving of chicken mixture with a baked piecrust wedge.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
439 calories; 20 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 177 mg cholesterol; 632 mg sodium. 681 mg potassium; 27 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 37 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4616 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 51 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 77 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

kalimags19589408
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2018
Oh my gosh this is yummy Its not all that difficult and make sure you use the pie crust for added YUM Shirley
t34sos4933egma
Rating: 3 stars
11/25/2018
Too much sat.fat,sodium,sugar. I'm 75 love pot pie all year. I like the 'natural' taste of veggies and meats,use little or no seasonings.
