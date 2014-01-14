Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie

In a large nonstick skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Add half of the chicken; cook about 5 minutes or until brown, stirring occasionally. Transfer chicken to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and the remaining chicken. Add broth, carrots, celery, leeks, and mushrooms to chicken in cooker.