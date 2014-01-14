Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie
Dinners don't get more comforting than this! Take the stress our of Chicken Pot Pie by preparing the stew portion in your slow cooker, then top with premade pie crust.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large resealable plastic bag combine 1/4 cup of the flour, the thyme, poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper. Add chicken pieces, half at a time, shaking to coat.
In a large nonstick skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Add half of the chicken; cook about 5 minutes or until brown, stirring occasionally. Transfer chicken to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and the remaining chicken. Add broth, carrots, celery, leeks, and mushrooms to chicken in cooker.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 7 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 3 1/2 hours.
If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. Stir in frozen peas. In a small bowl combine the remaining 1/4 cup flour and the half-and-half; stir into mixture in cooker. Cover and cook about 30 minutes more or until thickened.
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 450°F. Unroll piecrust. Press or roll piecrust into an 11-inch circle; cut into eight wedges. Place wedges on an ungreased large baking sheet. Prick each wedge several times with a fork. Bake for 8 to 9 minutes or until light brown.
To serve, top each serving of chicken mixture with a baked piecrust wedge.