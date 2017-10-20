Slow Cooker Beer Bread
Whether it's game day or just a cold winter night, this beer bread is always a great snack. Make it in your slow cooker, and try flavoring it with one of our tasty variations.
Ingredients
Directions
White Cheddar-Mustard Beer Bread
Prepare as directed, except stir 1/2 cup shredded white cheddar cheese and 3 Tbsp. stone-ground mustard into beer before adding to flour mixture.Per Serving: same as above except 141 calories, 5 g protein, 2 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 5 mg cholesterol, 1% Vitamin A, 472 mg sodium, 8% calcium
Caraway-Rye Beer Bread
Prepare as directed, except substitute rye flour for 1/2 cup of the whole wheat flour and stir 2 tsp. caraway seeds into flour mixture. Per Serving: same as above except 125 calories, 3 g fiber, 9% iron
Honey-Thyme Beer Bread
Prepare as directed, except substitute 2 Tbsp. honey for the sugar and stir 1 Tbsp. snipped fresh thyme into flour mixture. Per Serving: same as above except 130 calories, 26 g carbohydrate, 3 g total sugar