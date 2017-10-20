Slow Cooker Beer Bread

Rating: Unrated

Whether it's game day or just a cold winter night, this beer bread is always a great snack. Make it in your slow cooker, and try flavoring it with one of our tasty variations.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat a 3 1/2- or 4-qt. oval slow cooker with cooking spray. In a large bowl stir together next seven ingredients (through baking soda).

    Advertisement

  • Add beer all at once to flour mixture; stir just until combined (batter will be sticky). Spoon into prepared cooker; smooth top. Sprinkle with additional oats and/or coarse salt.

  • Cover and cook on high 2 1/2 hours or until a toothpick comes out clean, giving crockery liner a half-turn halfway through if possible.

  • Turn off cooker. If possible, remove crockery liner from cooker. Remove lid (carefully lift so condensation from lid does not drip onto bread). Cover opening completely with paper towels; replace lid. Cool 10 minutes. Remove bread; cool completely on a wire rack.

White Cheddar-Mustard Beer Bread

Prepare as directed, except stir 1/2 cup shredded white cheddar cheese and 3 Tbsp. stone-ground mustard into beer before adding to flour mixture.Per Serving: same as above except 141 calories, 5 g protein, 2 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 5 mg cholesterol, 1% Vitamin A, 472 mg sodium, 8% calcium

Caraway-Rye Beer Bread

Prepare as directed, except substitute rye flour for 1/2 cup of the whole wheat flour and stir 2 tsp. caraway seeds into flour mixture. Per Serving: same as above except 125 calories, 3 g fiber, 9% iron

Honey-Thyme Beer Bread

Prepare as directed, except substitute 2 Tbsp. honey for the sugar and stir 1 Tbsp. snipped fresh thyme into flour mixture. Per Serving: same as above except 130 calories, 26 g carbohydrate, 3 g total sugar

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; 1 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 393 mg sodium. 60 mg potassium; 24 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 35 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 75 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/02/2020