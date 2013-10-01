Slow-Cooked Sourdough Peasant Bread

Rating: 4.22 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 23 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In an extra-large bowl stir together the warm water, yeast, and sugar; let stand about 10 minutes or until mixture is foamy. Stir in yogurt, warm milk, and salt. In a medium bowl stir together all-purpose flour and whole wheat flour. Add 2 1/2 cups of the flour mixture to yeast mixture; stir just until combined. Reserve the remaining 1 1/2 cups flour mixture. Cover bowl with plastic wrap; let stand at room temperature for 2 hours.

  • Stir 1 1/4 cups of the remaining flour mixture into dough. Sprinkle a work surface with the remaining 1/4 cup flour mixture; turn dough out onto the floured surface. Gently knead for 2 1/2 to 3 minutes or until flour is incorporated (dough will be sticky). Cover dough on work surface and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes more.

  • Lightly coat a 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Line the bottom of the cooker with parchment paper; coat paper with cooking spray and sprinkle with cornmeal. Dust top of dough lightly with additional flour. Use a pastry scraper or wide spatula to loosen dough from surface. Place dough in the center of the prepared cooker, keeping dough in a round shape and gently handling dough so you don't disturb the air bubbles that have formed.

  • Cover and cook on high-heat setting for 2 1/4 to 2 1/2 hours or until an instant-read thermometer inserted near the center registers 200°F, giving the crockery liner a half-turn after 1 1/2 hours of cooking, if possible. (Do not lift the lid.)

  • Preheat broiler. Remove bread from cooker; peel off parchment paper. Place bread on an ungreased baking sheet. Broil 4 to 6 inches from the heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until bread is golden and surface is no longer moist. Transfer to a wire rack; cool completely before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; 1 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 1 mg cholesterol; 372 mg sodium. 70 mg potassium; 25 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 11 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 73 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 25 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

