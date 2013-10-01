Slow-Cooked Sourdough Peasant Bread

In an extra-large bowl stir together the warm water, yeast, and sugar; let stand about 10 minutes or until mixture is foamy. Stir in yogurt, warm milk, and salt. In a medium bowl stir together all-purpose flour and whole wheat flour. Add 2 1/2 cups of the flour mixture to yeast mixture; stir just until combined. Reserve the remaining 1 1/2 cups flour mixture. Cover bowl with plastic wrap; let stand at room temperature for 2 hours.