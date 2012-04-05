Slow-Braised Lamb Shoulder Chops with Sherry

Spanish dishes are known for their simplicity and reliance on local food products. The basic and easy preparation of this braised lamb perfectly exemplifies Spanish culinary culture.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
slow-cook:
5 hrs to 6 hrs (low) or 2-1/2 to 3 hours (high)
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4 to 5-quart slow cooker combine onion, carrot, and garlic.

  • In a very large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add lamb chops, half at a time, to skillet; cook each chop until brown on both sides. Place chops in slow cooker. Add broth, sherry, bay leaves, salt, pepper, and cloves.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 5 to 6 hours or on high-heat setting for 2-1/2 to 3 hours. Transfer chops to a serving platter; cover with foil to keep warm.

  • For sauce, discard bay leaves from mixture in slow cooker. Transfer vegetable mixture and cooking liquid to a 4-cup glass measure; skim off fat. Using an immersion blender, process vegetables and cooking liquid until smooth. (Or cool mixture slightly; place mixture in a blender. Cover and blend until smooth.)

  • To serve, spoon sauce over chops.* If desired, serve with Spanish Chard.

*

Watch out for small bones when you eat lamb shoulder chops.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
435 calories; total fat 31g; saturated fat 12g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 13g; cholesterol 117mg; sodium 404mg; potassium 480mg; carbohydrates 5g; fiber 1g; sugar 2g; protein 30g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1652IU; vitamin c 3mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 9mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 28mcg; vitamin b12 3mcg; calcium 40mg; iron 3mg.
Reviews

