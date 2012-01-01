Sloppy Veggie Sandwiches

Rating: 3.75 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 12 Ratings

A modern twist on an old-fashioned favorite gets a vegetarian twist with lentils substituted in for the ground beef. But since the flavors are the same, your family might never even notice the healthy upgrade.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
slow-cook:
3 to 3 1/2 hours(high) + 30 minutes (high)
Yield:
8 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine carrots, celery, lentils, uncooked brown rice, onion, brown sugar, mustard, salt, garlic, and cayenne pepper. Stir in broth.

  • Cover and cook on high-heat setting for 3 to 3 1/2 hours. Stir in tomato sauce and vinegar. Cover and cook on high-heat setting for 30 minutes more.

  • To serve, spoon lentil mixture into toasted buns.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 1036mg; potassium 323mg; carbohydrates 50g; fiber 8g; sugar 8g; protein 11g; vitamin a 0RE; vitamin a 3790IU; vitamin c 3mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 4mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 85mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 71mg; iron 4mg.
Reviews

