Sloppy Turkey and Chili Joes

Rating: 4.36 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Think of this loose meat sandwich as a spiced-up version of the classic Sloppy Joe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large nonstick skillet cook ground turkey, onion, and poblano pepper until turkey is no longer pink, stirring to break up turkey as it cooks. Stir in tomato sauce, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, and garlic powder. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

  • Place bun bottoms on serving plates; add cheese slices. Top each with turkey mixture. If desired, top with basil leaves. Add bun tops.

*Handling Hot Peppers:

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
470 calories; 10 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 84 mg cholesterol; 1119 mg sodium. 184 mg potassium; 53 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 41 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 656 IU vitamin a; 75 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 73 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 282 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

janetmjohnson
Rating: 3 stars
06/17/2017
I meant for this to be 5 stars, not 3. It's so easy and makes 4 generous servings. Serve it with a salad and corn on the cob and you are easily set. I've made it several times and haven't changed a thing.
