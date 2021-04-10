Skirt Steak with Pineapple Salsa

Recipe excerpted from Food Between Friends by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous. A peppy pineapple salsa and flavorful marinade perk up this dish adapted from one of the first recipes Julie and Jesse created for their blog, Food Between Friends (originally Julie and Jesse Cook).

By Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Eva Kolenko

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
3 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
6
  • In the bowl of a food processor or blender combine one of the pineapple rounds, the chipotle chiles, jalapeno, lime juice, brown sugar, soy sauce, fish sauce, garlic, cilantro, cumin, coriander, white pepper, 1/4 cup olive oil, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Blend until mostly smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer 1/4 cup of the marinade to a small bowl; cover and refrigerate. (This will get tossed with the pineapple salsa later.)

  • Pour the remaining marinade into a large zippered plastic bag. Add steaks, seal the bag, and massage to coat the steaks. Marinate in the refrigerator at least 3 hours or up to overnight.

  • Remove steaks from the refrigerator 30 to 40 minutes prior to grilling; allow them to come to room temperature. Meanwhile, preheat a grill or gill pan to high 10 minutes. Grease grates lightly with a folded paper towel dipped in oil, using tongs to hold the paper towel.

  • Grill remaining pineapple rounds until they have deep golden grill marks, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer pineapple to a cutting board and cut into 1-inch pieces, then transfer to a medium bowl. Pour the reserved 1/4 cup marinade over the pineapple and stir to coat.

  • Remove steaks from marinade and gently shake off excess liquid. Place steaks on the hot grill. If using a gas grill, cover; if using a grill pan or charcoal grill, leave uncovered. Grill until well charred on one side, 2 to 3 minutes, then flip and continue to cook until steaks reach desired doneness, another 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board, tent with foil, and let rest 10 minutes.

  • Thinly slice steak pieces against the grain. Serve steak with pineapple salsa and, if desired, warm flour tortillas. Serves 6.

Per Serving:
558 calories; fat 33g; cholesterol 139mg; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 22g; mono fat 17g; poly fat 4g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 15g; protein 46g; vitamin a 375.3IU; vitamin c 63.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 10.6mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 39mcg; vitamin b12 4.4mcg; sodium 1018mg; potassium 683mg; calcium 48mg; iron 4.8mg.
