Skinny Guacamole

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil; set aside. Quarter, stem, and seed the peppers.*Place pepper quarters, cut sides down, in the prepared pan. Cut off the top 1/2 inch of the garlic bulb to expose ends of individual cloves. Leaving garlic bulb whole, remove any loose, papery outer layers. Place bulb, cut end up, on a double thickness of foil. Drizzle with oil. Bring foil up around bulb and fold edges together to loosely enclose. Place foil packet on the pan with the peppers.