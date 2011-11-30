Skinny Guacamole

Rating: 1.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3
  • 6 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil; set aside. Quarter, stem, and seed the peppers.*Place pepper quarters, cut sides down, in the prepared pan. Cut off the top 1/2 inch of the garlic bulb to expose ends of individual cloves. Leaving garlic bulb whole, remove any loose, papery outer layers. Place bulb, cut end up, on a double thickness of foil. Drizzle with oil. Bring foil up around bulb and fold edges together to loosely enclose. Place foil packet on the pan with the peppers.

  • Roast peppers and garlic for 20 to 30 minutes or until pepper skins are charred and garlic cloves feel soft. Bring foil up around pepper quarters and fold edges to enclose. Let stand about 15 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Using a sharp knife, gently pull skins off pepper pieces and discard. When garlic head is cool enough to handle, squeeze garlic paste out of the individual cloves.

  • In a food processor combine roasted pepper quarters and the garlic paste. Cover and process until nearly smooth. Add avocados, lemon peel, lemon juice, salt, and crushed red pepper. Cover and process with several on-off turns until mixture is slightly chunky, scraping sides of bowl as needed. Transfer to a serving bowl; stir in tomatoes. Serve immediately or cover the surface with plastic wrap and chill for up to 1 hour.

*

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
29 calories; 2 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 51 mg sodium. 121 mg potassium; 3 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 146 IU vitamin a; 35 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

