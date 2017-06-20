Skillet Zucchini

For a vegetable side dish that satisfies, sear zucchini coins in a skillet to score a satisfying crispy texture and nutty flavor that stands up to the garlicky vinaigrette and mint garnish.

By Domenica Marchetti
Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice medium zucchini crosswise to 1/2-inch thickness or halve baby zucchini lengthwise. Toss zucchini with salt in a colander set in a bowl; let stand 20 minutes to release moisture. Spread zucchini on a kitchen towel or paper towels; top with more towels. Press gently to absorb excess moisture.

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat olive oil and garlic over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes or until oil begins to sizzle, pressing down on garlic to release flavor. Discard garlic before it begins to brown.

  • Increase heat to medium-high; add zucchini, stirring to coat with oil. (Be careful; mixture may spatter.) Cook, without stirring, about 3 minutes or until browned. Cook, stirring 1 to 2 minutes more until just tender. Remove pan from heat. Drizzle vinegar over zucchini. Top with fresh mint and freshly ground black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; 7 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 197 mg sodium. 311 mg potassium; 4 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 304 IU vitamin a; 21 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 29 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 24 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

