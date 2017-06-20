Skillet Zucchini
For a vegetable side dish that satisfies, sear zucchini coins in a skillet to score a satisfying crispy texture and nutty flavor that stands up to the garlicky vinaigrette and mint garnish.
Ingredients
Directions
Slice medium zucchini crosswise to 1/2-inch thickness or halve baby zucchini lengthwise. Toss zucchini with salt in a colander set in a bowl; let stand 20 minutes to release moisture. Spread zucchini on a kitchen towel or paper towels; top with more towels. Press gently to absorb excess moisture.Advertisement
In a 12-inch skillet heat olive oil and garlic over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes or until oil begins to sizzle, pressing down on garlic to release flavor. Discard garlic before it begins to brown.
Increase heat to medium-high; add zucchini, stirring to coat with oil. (Be careful; mixture may spatter.) Cook, without stirring, about 3 minutes or until browned. Cook, stirring 1 to 2 minutes more until just tender. Remove pan from heat. Drizzle vinegar over zucchini. Top with fresh mint and freshly ground black pepper.