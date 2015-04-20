Skillet Ramen and Veggies

Add shallot and garlic to drippings in skillet; cook and stir over medium-high heat 30 seconds. Add shrimp; cook and stir about 2 minutes or until opaque. Remove shrimp from skillet. Add squash to skillet; cook and stir 2 minutes. Add squash, broken noodles, water, ham, peas, and half of the seasoning packet (discard remaining seasoning or save for another use). Bring to boiling. Cook and stir about 3 minutes or until noodles are tender and most of the liquid is absorbed. Stir in 1/2 cup of the Parmesan and the milk until combined. Stir in shrimp and heat.Top with crumbled bacon and the remaining Parmesan.