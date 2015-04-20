Skillet Ramen and Veggies

Rating: 4 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Ham, bacon, and shrimp all join the party for this unique ramen noodle recipe.This ramen skillet has way more veggies than a traditional ramen packet meal, too.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
about 6 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet cook bacon over medium heat until browned and crisp. Drain bacon on paper towels, reserving drippings in skillet. Crumble bacon.

  • Add shallot and garlic to drippings in skillet; cook and stir over medium-high heat 30 seconds. Add shrimp; cook and stir about 2 minutes or until opaque. Remove shrimp from skillet. Add squash to skillet; cook and stir 2 minutes. Add squash, broken noodles, water, ham, peas, and half of the seasoning packet (discard remaining seasoning or save for another use). Bring to boiling. Cook and stir about 3 minutes or until noodles are tender and most of the liquid is absorbed. Stir in 1/2 cup of the Parmesan and the milk until combined. Stir in shrimp and heat.Top with crumbled bacon and the remaining Parmesan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
560 calories; total fat 29g; saturated fat 12g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 9g; cholesterol 125mg; sodium 1656mg; potassium 741mg; carbohydrates 38g; fiber 4g; sugar 6g; protein 36g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1153IU; vitamin c 26mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 4mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 57mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 272mg; iron 3mg.
Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 2.0 stars
12/15/2020
Every recipe of yours I looked at today had strange ingredient measurements. "2 ounces shrimp". "2 ounces noodles". "1 ounce spinach" Instead of cups, cans, packages that make sense, you used this meaningless term. What has gone wrong?
Leigh Bishop
Rating: Unrated
10/25/2015
Any suggestions on subs for shrimp?
