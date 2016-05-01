Skillet Pizza Supreme Dip

This hot dip recipe cooks in just about 3 minutes under the broiler. Loaded with all your favorite pizza flavors it's a hot skillet dip recipe every party-goer will love.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. In a seasoned or generously greased 8- to 9-inch cast-iron or oven-going skillet cook sausage, onion, and garlic over medium-high heat until sausage is brown, using a wooden spoon to break up meat as it cooks. Drain off fat.

  • Stir in pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet pepper, and olives. Cook over medium heat until bubbly, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with cheese.

  • Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat for 2 to 3 minutes or just until cheese starts to brown. Serve dip with desired dunkers.

Slow Cooker Directions:

Prepare as directed in Step 1, using any medium skillet to cook sausage mixture. Stir in pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet pepper, and olives. Transfer pepperoni mixture to a 1 1/2-quart slow cooker. Sprinkle with cheese. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 4 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 hours or until bubbly. Serve with Pizza Chips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 24mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 4g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 1g; protein 6g; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin c 7.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 8.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 337mg; potassium 197mg; calcium 60.6mg; iron 0.7mg.
