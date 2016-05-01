Skillet Pizza Supreme Dip
This hot dip recipe cooks in just about 3 minutes under the broiler. Loaded with all your favorite pizza flavors it's a hot skillet dip recipe every party-goer will love.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Slow Cooker Directions:
Prepare as directed in Step 1, using any medium skillet to cook sausage mixture. Stir in pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, sweet pepper, and olives. Transfer pepperoni mixture to a 1 1/2-quart slow cooker. Sprinkle with cheese. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 4 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 hours or until bubbly. Serve with Pizza Chips.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
104 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 24mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 4g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 1g; protein 6g; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin c 7.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 8.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 337mg; potassium 197mg; calcium 60.6mg; iron 0.7mg.