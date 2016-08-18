Skillet Lasagna
Make this easy, indulgent-tasting skillet lasagna with extra-lean ground beef, ground turkey breast, or ground turkey breast.
Ingredients
Directions
Coat an extra-large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat skillet over medium heat. Cook beef, sweet pepper, onion, and garlic until meat is browned; stirring to break up meat as it cooks. Drain off any fat. Stir in pasta sauce and water. Bring to boiling. Add mushrooms and uncooked noodles; stir to separate noodles. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and gently boil about 10 minutes or until pasta is tender, stirring occasionally.Advertisement
Meanwhile, in a bowl stir together ricotta, Parmesan, and Italian seasoning. Drop cheese mixture by spoonfuls into 10 small mounds (about 1 tablespoon each) on top pasta mixture in skillet. Sprinkle each mound with mozzarella. Reduce heat to low. Cook, covered, 4 to 5 minutes or until cheese mixture is heated and mozzarella is melted. Serve immediately.
*Tip
Ground turkey breast and ground chicken breast are great alternatives to extra-lean ground beef.