Skillet Lasagna

Rating: 4.19 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

Make this easy, indulgent-tasting skillet lasagna with extra-lean ground beef, ground turkey breast, or ground turkey breast.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat an extra-large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat skillet over medium heat. Cook beef, sweet pepper, onion, and garlic until meat is browned; stirring to break up meat as it cooks. Drain off any fat. Stir in pasta sauce and water. Bring to boiling. Add mushrooms and uncooked noodles; stir to separate noodles. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and gently boil about 10 minutes or until pasta is tender, stirring occasionally.

  • Meanwhile, in a bowl stir together ricotta, Parmesan, and Italian seasoning. Drop cheese mixture by spoonfuls into 10 small mounds (about 1 tablespoon each) on top pasta mixture in skillet. Sprinkle each mound with mozzarella. Reduce heat to low. Cook, covered, 4 to 5 minutes or until cheese mixture is heated and mozzarella is melted. Serve immediately.

*Tip

Ground turkey breast and ground chicken breast are great alternatives to extra-lean ground beef.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; 9 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 61 mg cholesterol; 556 mg sodium. 846 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 21 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 791 IU vitamin a; 23 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 69 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 164 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

cneuhaus5
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2018
5 star hit out of the park winner! Delicious & unbelievably easy to make!
rnicolls
Rating: 4.0 stars
10/26/2019
It does look good, and I will be making it soon, but why is this called "Lasagna"?
