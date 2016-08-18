Skillet Lasagna

Coat an extra-large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat skillet over medium heat. Cook beef, sweet pepper, onion, and garlic until meat is browned; stirring to break up meat as it cooks. Drain off any fat. Stir in pasta sauce and water. Bring to boiling. Add mushrooms and uncooked noodles; stir to separate noodles. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and gently boil about 10 minutes or until pasta is tender, stirring occasionally.