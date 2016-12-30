Skillet Jalapeño Crab and Corn Dip

Serve up something a little spicy at your next party. This hot dip recipe incorporates pickled jalapeno peppers and hot sauce, if you're so inclined, to kick the party off on a spicy note.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Marty Baldwin

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
bake:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
28
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. In a seasoned or generously greased 8- to 9-inch cast-iron skillet heat butter over medium heat until melted. Add corn, sweet pepper, and garlic; cook 5 minutes or until tender.

  • In a bowl combine sour cream, mayonnaise, jalapeño peppers, Worcestershire sauce, and, if desired, hot pepper sauce. Stir in corn mixture, crabmeat, and Monterey Jack cheese. Transfer to the cast-iron skillet.

  • Sprinkle dip with Parmesan cheese. Bake 15 minutes or until golden and bubbly around the edge. Serve with tortilla chips.

Slow Cooker Directions:

Prepare as directed through Step 2, using any large skillet to cook corn mixture. After transferring crab mixture to the same large skillet, heat through over low heat. Transfer mixture to a greased 1 1/2-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until bubbly. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serve with tortilla chips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
74 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 20mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 2g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 2g; sugars 1g; protein 3g; vitamin a 194.4IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 4mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 124mg; potassium 29mg; calcium 50.5mg; iron 0.2mg.
