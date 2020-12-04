Skillet Gingerbread Cookie

Rating: Unrated

If you're craving gingerbread, make a giant one in a skillet! The warm spices pair perfectly with a zesty lemon icing.

By Juliana Hale
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
25 mins at 350°
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 small sillets, 12 in each total 24
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Skillet Gingerbread Cookie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter bottom(s) and sides of an 8-inch cast-iron skillet or two 6-inch cast-iron skillets. In a small bowl stir together first six ingredients (through salt).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl beat shortening with a mixer on low 30 seconds. Add sugar and beat until combined, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in egg and molasses. Beat in flour mixture. Spread batter into prepared skillet(s).

  • Bake 25 minutes for large skillet, 18 to 20 minutes for small skillets, or until center(s) are set and top(s) are light brown. Cool slightly in skillet(s) on a wire rack (center[s] may sink during cooling). Serve warm. If desired, spread Lemon Icing over top. Cut into wedges or bars.

Nutrition Facts (Skillet Gingerbread Cookie)

Per Serving:
73 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 9mg; sodium 40mg; potassium 34mg; carbohydrates 10g; fiber 0g; sugar 5g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 26IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 11mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 6mg; iron 0mg.

Lemon Icing

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl stir together 1 cup powdered sugar, 1 tsp. lemon juice, and 1/2 tsp. lemon zest. Stir in enough milk to make drizzling consistency.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Reviews

Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/14/2020