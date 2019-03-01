Skillet Chicken and Green Beans with Lemon-Tahini Sauce

Rating: 5.0 stars

Wow, tried this with family before serving to company. This looked and tasted delicious, loaded with flavor, looked impressive and easy to prepare. Definitely serving to company. Had tahini in fridge that daughter had left behind, not quite amount needed so added a few heaping teaspoons of peanut butter. Served with rice, as well as a side of lentils/barley combo and additional roasted veggies. Sending the link on to my grown children.