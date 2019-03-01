Skillet Chicken and Green Beans with Lemon-Tahini Sauce

This skillet dinner packs a double-dose of protein thanks to the obvious chicken thighs and the not-as-obvious tahini paste. Tahini is made from sesame seeds, and in that concentrated form you get more protein.

By Anna Kovel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Season chicken with salt and black pepper. Sprinkle with cumin, thyme, and paprika; rub in with fingers. In a 12-inch skillet heat 2 Tbsp. olive oil over medium-high. Add chicken. Cook 5 to 7 minutes or until well-browned, turning once. Transfer to a plate.

  • Return skillet to medium. Add beans, shallots, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook 3 minutes or until shallots are browned and beans soften, stirring occasionally. Return chicken and juices to skillet. Add 1 cup broth. Bring to boiling. Simmer, uncovered, 6 to 8 minutes or until chicken is done (170°F).

  • Using a slotted spoon, transfer chicken and vegetables to a plate. Whisk tahini, remaining 1/4 cup broth, and the lemon juice into liquid in skillet. Season with salt and pepper. Return chicken and vegetables to skillet; heat through. If desired, sprinkle with lemon zest and serve with lemon wedges. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
497 calories; 27 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 8 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 214 mg cholesterol; 738 mg sodium. 811 mg potassium; 15 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 50 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1029 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 12 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 103 mg calcium; 6 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
03/10/2019
Wow, tried this with family before serving to company. This looked and tasted delicious, loaded with flavor, looked impressive and easy to prepare. Definitely serving to company. Had tahini in fridge that daughter had left behind, not quite amount needed so added a few heaping teaspoons of peanut butter. Served with rice, as well as a side of lentils/barley combo and additional roasted veggies. Sending the link on to my grown children.
Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
07/17/2019
Delicious! The whole family enjoyed this recipe. I have made it a few times and will continue to make it!
