Skillet Bucatini with Spring Vegetables

If cooking this recipe in a skillet, caramelize lemon slices in oil before tossing with pasta. Avoid adding any acid to your wok; it may damage the delicate patina.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Karla Conrad

Recipe Summary

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot cook pasta according to package directions. Drain; reserve 1/2 cup pasta water. Return pasta to pot. Add 1 Tbsp. of the peanut oil. Toss until well combined; set aside.

  • Heat a 14-inch flat-bottomed wok or 12-inch stainless-steel skillet over high heat until a bead of water vaporizes within 2 seconds of contact. Swirl in remaining 1 Tbsp. peanut oil.

  • Add asparagus; stir-fry 2 minutes or until bright green. Add garlic; stir-fry 10 seconds or until fragrant. Add cherry tomatoes and 1/2 tsp. of the salt; stir-fry 30 seconds. Add basil and olives; stir-fry 30 seconds. Remove pan from heat. Add pepper, remaining 1/4 tsp. salt, and pasta; toss to combine. Add enough reserved pasta water to create desired consistency. To serve, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Pass with lemon wedges, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 9mg; sodium 785mg; potassium 476mg; carbohydrates 33g; fiber 5g; sugar 5g; protein 11g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1749IU; vitamin c 22mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 130mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 173mg; iron 3mg.
Reviews

