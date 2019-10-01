Skillet-Baked Eggs and Ham

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This skillet breakfast is hearty enough to serve as dinner, too! Eggs, ham, and cheese fuel you with plenty of protein (19 grams per serving).

By Shelli McConnell
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. In a 9- or 10-inch cast-iron or oven-going skillet melt butter over medium. Add ham and leek; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until leek is softened.

  • Break eggs, one at a time, into a custard cup and gently pour into skillet, evenly spacing yolks. Drizzle cream around eggs. Sprinkle with cheese and basil.

  • Transfer to oven. Bake 5 to 7 minutes or until whites are set and yolks are just starting to thicken. Let stand 5 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper. Top with additional fresh basil. Serves 4 to 6.

To serve a crowd:

To serve a crowd, double the recipe. Cook in a 12-inch skillet and bake 8 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; 26 g total fat; 13 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 340 mg cholesterol; 693 mg sodium. 244 mg potassium; 17 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 19 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1176 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 74 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 164 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
11/07/2019
Has quickly become a staple in our house! So easy and so incredibly good!
