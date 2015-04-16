Skewered Steak & Veggies
Lemons develop a mellow smokiness and even grow a little sweet after a few minutes on the grill. Squeeze them over the finished steak and veggies for a final touch.
Ingredients
Directions
On eight 10-inch skewers, alternately thread beef, zucchini, and red onion, piercing zucchini through the skin and leaving 1/4-inch between pieces. Add lemon wedges to ends of skewers. Brush all pieces with oil and season with salt and pepper.
For a gas or charcoal grill, place skewers on a grill rack directly over medium heat. Cover and grill 10 to 12 minutes minutes or until desired doneness, turning once.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl stir together the mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, garlic, and tarragon. Serve sauce with skewers, squeezing grilled lemon wedges over all.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
420 calories; 31 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 14 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 86 mg cholesterol; 482 mg sodium. 635 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 228 IU vitamin a; 22 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 42 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 65 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;