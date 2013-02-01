Shrimp Tacos with Lime Slaw

Rating: 4.11 stars
108 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 64
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 8

These shrimp tacos are about to be your go-to recipe. The combination of warm spices in this shrimp taco recipe give an explosion of flavor after marinating together for 30 minutes. Serving the shrimp tacos with slaw calms the spices with a zesty, tangy finish thanks to the lime and sour cream.

By Maggie Meyer
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Rinse shrimp; pat dry. In a resealable plastic bag combine olive oil, garlic, cumin, chili powder, and 1/4 tsp. salt; add shrimp. Seal bag and turn to coat shrimp; chill 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, finely shred peel from lime; juice lime. For lime slaw, in a large bowl combine the lime peel, lime juice, cabbage, and remaining 1/4 tsp. salt; set aside. In a small bowl combine sour cream and chipotle pepper; set aside. Wrap tortillas in foil.

  • Thread shrimp on 10-inch metal skewers.* On a covered grill, grill tortilla packet directly over medium heat for 5 minutes; turning once. Add shrimp to grill; cook 5 to 8 minutes or until opaque, turning halfway through grilling. Remove tortilla packet from grill. Remove shrimp from skewers.

  • To serve, spread tortillas with sour cream mixture. Top with lime slaw and shrimp. Sprinkle with cilantro and pass lime wedges, if desired.

*

If using wooden skewers, soak in water 30 minutes before using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 131 mg cholesterol; 319 mg sodium. 328 mg potassium; 25 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 18 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 542 IU vitamin a; 23 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 109 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

carol5207
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2017
This was excellent. Used green cabbage instead of red as that was all I had. The flavor of the chipotle pepper was a perfect match for this dish.
cgeisel
Rating: 4 stars
02/04/2017
Very good, but the nutritional information is not at all accurate.
kathieh725
Rating: Unrated
04/25/2018
This was a great taco. I used a different sauce for the slaw because we prefer a sweeter dressing.
