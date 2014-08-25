Shrimp Pasta Diavolo
Why go out to an Italian restaurant when you can toss together this shrimp pasta recipe in just 20 minutes? If you want to amp up the heat in this easy seafood recipe, double the crushed red pepper.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large saucepan cook linguine according to package directions. Drain pasta and return to pan; set aside. Rinse shrimp; pat dry with paper towels.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet cook onion, garlic, and crushed red pepper in hot oil until tender. Stir in tomatoes and tomato sauce. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 3 minutes. Add shrimp to skillet; cover and simmer for 3 minutes or until shrimp are opaque. Add shrimp mixture to pasta. Stir in basil and spinach. Top each serving with Parmesan cheese.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
412 calories; 13 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 204 mg cholesterol; 528 mg sodium. 447 mg potassium; 44 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 30 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2235 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 232 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;