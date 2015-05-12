Shrimp, Mango, and Couscous Skillet

Rating: 4 stars

Only 4 stars because I changed the recipe quite a bit. The results got raves. I added 5 oz. of baby spinach, chopped, to the skillet with the shrimp. And I couldn't find mango chipotle salad dressing, so used a 16-oz. bottle of peach mango salsa instead. I'll look harder for the Israeli (large pearl) couscous or use quinoa next time I make this, because the regular wheat couscous I used was fairly mushy.