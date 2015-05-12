Shrimp, Mango, and Couscous Skillet

Rating: 3.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Quick-cooking shrimp and a couple store-bought staples (Israeli couscous and mango salad dressing) make this healthy dinner recipe easy to toss together even on busy weeknights.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails intact if desired. Rinse shrimp; pat dry with paper towels. In a medium saucepan heat 2 teaspoons of the oil over medium-high heat. Add couscous; cook and stir for 3 to 4 minutes or until lightly browned. Add the water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 8 to 10 minutes or until couscous is tender. Remove from heat.

  • In an extra-large nonstick skillet heat the remaining 2 teaspoons oil over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until shrimp are opaque. Stir in cooked couscous, salad dressing, salt, and pepper. Cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes more or until heated through. Stir in mango. Sprinkle with queso fresco and parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; 11 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 198 mg cholesterol; 529 mg sodium. 417 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 29 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 692 IU vitamin a; 19 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 23 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 149 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
03/28/2018
Only 4 stars because I changed the recipe quite a bit. The results got raves. I added 5 oz. of baby spinach, chopped, to the skillet with the shrimp. And I couldn't find mango chipotle salad dressing, so used a 16-oz. bottle of peach mango salsa instead. I'll look harder for the Israeli (large pearl) couscous or use quinoa next time I make this, because the regular wheat couscous I used was fairly mushy.
