Shrimp-Kale Spring Rolls
Never used kale leaves for wraps before? Look for the large Tuscan variety for the sturdiest leaves.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl combine cellophane noodles and enough boiling water to cover. Let stand 7 minutes; snip noodles in several places with scissors. Stir in frozen edamame; let stand 3 minutes more. Drain. Rinse with cold water; drain well and return to bowl. For dressing, in a bowl whisk together the next six ingredients (through soy sauce).Advertisement
Add carrot, radishes, and green onion to noodles and edamame. Stir in dressing. Add shrimp; toss lightly to coat. Cover; chill at least 30 minutes.
Spoon about ¼ cup mixture into each kale leaf and roll up.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
161 calories; 3 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 137 mg cholesterol; 597 mg sodium. 194 mg potassium; 21 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1020 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 85 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 81 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;