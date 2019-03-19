Shrimp Fried Kohlrabi Rice

Put a twist on traditional fried rice to make it Paleo-friendly. To make this recipe grain-free, we swapped out rice for healthy kohlrabi veggie "rice."

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Put kohlrabi in a food processor; cover and pulse until pieces are rice-size.* Measure 4 cups.

  • In a large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the oil over medium. Add eggs and the 1/4 tsp. salt; lift and swirl skillet to make an even layer (eggs will not cover bottom of skillet). Cook, without stirring, just until set, about 1 minute. Using a wide spatula, remove egg to a cutting board. Cut into bite-size strips.

  • Add the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil to the skillet. Add onion, ginger, and garlic. Cook and stir 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and sweet pepper; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add kohlrabi rice. Cook 3 minutes. Stir in shrimp, lime juice, coconut aminos, and the egg strips. Cook 2 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. Season with additional salt and black pepper. Garnish with green onion.

*Tip

Or, use 4 cups purchased fresh or frozen riced kohlrabi.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; 10 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 227 mg cholesterol; 510 mg sodium. 1150 mg potassium; 35 g carbohydrates; 10 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1384 IU vitamin a; 112 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 89 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 147 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

