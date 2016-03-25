Shrimp Curry Noodle Bowl

Heat oil in Dutch oven over medium heat. Add shallots; cook and stir about 5 minutes or until crisp and browned. Remove shallots; set aside. Using vegetable peeler, remove zest from lime in strips; cut lime in half. Add garlic, ginger, and curry paste to Dutch oven; cook and stir 1 minute. Add broth, water, and fish sauce. Squeeze juice from lime into broth; add strips of zest. Bring to boiling.