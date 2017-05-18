Shrimp, Couscous, & Melon Salad
This citrus vinaigrette-topped cool couscous and shrimp salad is what you're craving on a hot summer day.
Ingredients
Directions
For dressing: In a small bowl combine shallot, lime and lemon juice, salt and black pepper. Whisk in the olive oil.Advertisement
In a medium saucepan bring salted water to boiling. Add couscous; cook 6 to 8 minutes or until tender. Drain and rinse with cold water. Drain again.
Arrange couscous, shrimp, cantaloupe, cucumber, spinach, and basil on platter. Drizzle with dressing. Toss before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
346 calories; 10 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 122 mg cholesterol; 284 mg sodium. 653 mg potassium; 44 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 22 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5562 IU vitamin a; 62 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 63 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 87 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;