Shrimp, Couscous, & Melon Salad

Rating: 4.88 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 8 Ratings

This citrus vinaigrette-topped cool couscous and shrimp salad is what you're craving on a hot summer day.

Ingredients

Directions

  • For dressing: In a small bowl combine shallot, lime and lemon juice, salt and black pepper. Whisk in the olive oil.

  • In a medium saucepan bring salted water to boiling. Add couscous; cook 6 to 8 minutes or until tender. Drain and rinse with cold water. Drain again.

  • Arrange couscous, shrimp, cantaloupe, cucumber, spinach, and basil on platter. Drizzle with dressing. Toss before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; 10 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 122 mg cholesterol; 284 mg sodium. 653 mg potassium; 44 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 22 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5562 IU vitamin a; 62 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 63 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 87 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

