Shrimp Con Queso

Rating: Unrated

Serve this delicious cheesy 30-minute skillet meal with fresh snipped cilantro and a squeeze of lime.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Adam Albright

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
12 oz. shrimp + 1 1/2 cups bean mixture
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails intact if desired. Rinse shrimp; pat dry. In a medium saucepan heat 1 Tbsp. of the oil over medium. Add 1/2 cup of the onion, half of the serrano pepper, and one-third of the garlic. Cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in beans, 1/4 tsp. of the salt, and 1/8 tsp. of the black pepper; heat through. Remove from heat; cover to keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat broiler. In a 10-inch oven-going skillet heat remaining 1 Tbsp. oil over medium-high. Add remaining onion, serrano pepper, and garlic; cook and stir 3 to 4 minutes or until tender. Stir in shrimp and remaining 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/8 tsp. black pepper. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until shrimp are opaque, turning once.

  • Sprinkle shrimp mixture with cheese. Broil 4 inches from heat 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted and starting to brown.

  • Spoon shrimp mixture over warm bean mixture and sprinkle with cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.

*Tip

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; fat 20g; cholesterol 203mg; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 22g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 5g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 5g; protein 34g; vitamin a 241.3IU; vitamin c 9.8mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 11.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 931mg; potassium 699mg; calcium 391mg; iron 2.1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/02/2021