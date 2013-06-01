Shrimp Boil Macaroni Salad

Simmering the shrimp shells in the cooking liquid adds an extra layer of flavor

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
27 mins
total:
1 hr 12 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook macaroni according to package directions. Drain and rinse well under cold water. Set aside.

  • Peel and devein shrimp, reserving shells. In the center of a 15x15-inch square of double thickness cheesecloth combine shrimp shells, bay leaf, and 2 sprigs fresh thyme. Bring up cheesecloth sides and tie with clean kitchen string. In a 5- to 6-quart Dutch oven combine broth, onion, 2 Tbsp. lemon juice, 2 tsp. Old Bay® seasoning and cheesecloth bag. Bring to a simmer.

  • Add shrimp to the Dutch oven. Simmer 1 minute or until shrimp are opaque; remove with slotted spoon. Add corn to Dutch oven. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes, rearranging corn once. Remove corn and set aside to cool. Add potatoes and sausage to Dutch oven. Simmer, covered, about 8 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Drain reserving 1/2 cup cooking liquid. Discard spice bag. When corn is cool enough to handle, cut kernels from cobs.

  • For dressing, in a blender combine the reserved 1/2 cup cooking liquid, 1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning, lemon peel, and 1/4 cup lemon juice. With blender running, slowly add oil.

  • In a large bowl combine macaroni, corn kernels, shrimp, potatoes, and sausage. Add dressing and 1 Tbsp. thyme; toss gently to combine. Serve at once or cover and chill up to 24 hours. If desired, top with fresh thyme and a sprinkle of Old Bay® seasoning. Pass lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 56mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 25g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 4g; protein 12g; vitamin a 117.9IU; vitamin c 8.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 2.8mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 65.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 329mg; potassium 274mg; calcium 26mg; iron 1.8mg.
