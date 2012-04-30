Shrimp-Avocado Hoagies
Mimic a shrimp salad sandwich easily with this quick and easy lunch recipe. This tasty seafood hoagie with avocado and carrot is ready in just 15 minutes.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large mixing bowl combine shrimp, avocados, carrot, and dressing.Advertisement
-
Halve hoagie buns. Using a spoon, slightly hollow out bottoms and tops of hoagie buns, leaving 1/2-inch shells. Discard excess bread or save for another use. Toast buns.
-
Spoon shrimp mixture into hoagie buns. Serve with lemon wedges.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
560 calories; 24 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 144 mg cholesterol; 825 mg sodium. 605 mg potassium; 63 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 25 g protein; 2527 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 169 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 131 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;