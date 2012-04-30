Shrimp and Watermelon Salad

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; cook and stir for 3 to 4 minutes or until shrimp are opaque. Transfer shrimp to a bowl; stir in snipped thyme. Add remaining olive oil, bok choy, and tomatoes to skillet; cook and stir for 1 minute. Return shrimp to skillet; cook and stir for 1 minute more. Season with salt and pepper.