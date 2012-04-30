Shrimp and Watermelon Salad

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

The refreshing taste of watermelon combined with shrimp, tomatoes, and bok choy, with a drizzle of lime juice, makes this the perfect summertime recipe to serve for lunch or a light dinner.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; cook and stir for 3 to 4 minutes or until shrimp are opaque. Transfer shrimp to a bowl; stir in snipped thyme. Add remaining olive oil, bok choy, and tomatoes to skillet; cook and stir for 1 minute. Return shrimp to skillet; cook and stir for 1 minute more. Season with salt and pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Serve shrimp and vegetables with watermelon. Squeeze lime juice on salads; sprinkle with thyme sprigs and, if desired, feta cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 172 mg cholesterol; 363 mg sodium. 661 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 25 g protein; 4422 IU vitamin a; 52 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 60 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 151 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019