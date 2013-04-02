Shrimp and Tomato Piccata

Rating: 3.9 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 10 Ratings

Shrimp recipes are among the quickest and lightest weeknight dinner options, and this 30-minute shrimp piccata certainly fits that bill. A full serving of this shrimp dinner has less than 250 calories!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails intact if desired. Rinse shrimp; pat dry with paper towels. Set aside.

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add green beans to skillet; cook and stir for 3 minutes. Add shrimp; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until shrimp are opaque. Add tomatoes; cook for 1 minute more.

  • For sauce, in a small bowl whisk together the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, the lemon peel, lemon juice, and capers.

  • If desired, serve shrimp mixture over hot cooked pasta. Drizzle sauce over shrimp and vegetables.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
244 calories; 12 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 172 mg cholesterol; 239 mg sodium. 514 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 25 g protein; 1069 IU vitamin a; 40 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 101 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

