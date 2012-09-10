Shrimp and Roasted Red Peppers

Why pay way more for pasta and shrimp recipes at an Italian restaurant when this roasted red pepper-scented shrimp and vegetables dish can be on the table in 25 minutes?

Ingredients

Directions

  • Rinse shrimp; pat dry with paper towels. Set aside. In a large skillet, heat butter and oil over medium-high heat until butter is melted. Add onion and garlic. Cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes or just until onion is tender. Add shrimp and crushed red pepper; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add roasted peppers and wine.

  • Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 2 minutes or until shrimp are opaque, stirring occasionally. Stir in cream. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Boil gently, uncovered, for 1 minute. Stir in basil.

  • Add shrimp mixture and cheese to hot cooked pasta; toss gently to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
598 calories; 26 g total fat; 13 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 230 mg cholesterol; 461 mg sodium. 49 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 37 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 875 IU vitamin a; 104 mg vitamin c;

