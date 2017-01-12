Shrimp and Rice Bowls
This easy-to-make bowl gets its flavor from spices like coriander, ginger, black pepper, and nutmeg.
Shrimp and Rice Bowls
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a small saucepan bring the water and salt to boiling. Stir in rice; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 40 minutes or until rice is tender and water is absorbed. Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, 5 minutes.
-
Meanwhile, peel and devein shrimp. Rinse shrimp; pat dry. In a medium bowl sprinkle shrimp with coriander, ginger, pepper, and nutmeg; toss to coat.
-
In a large wok or nonstick skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; cook and stir 3 to 4 minutes or until opaque. Remove shrimp; keep warm. Add cabbage and onion to wok. Cook 3 to 5 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring frequently.
-
Divide cabbage mixture among bowls. Top with rice mixture, edamame, and shrimp. Drizzle with warm Peanut Sauce and, if desired, garnish with lime wedges, chopped peanuts, and/or crushed red pepper.
Tips
If using frozen edamame, add to the simmering rice for the last 5 minutes.
Nutrition Facts (Shrimp and Rice Bowls)
Peanut Sauce
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a small saucepan combine peanut butter, the water, honey, soy sauce, and crushed red pepper. Cook and stir over medium-low heat 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through. Cool slightly. If needed, stir in additional water to reach desired consistency. Serve warm.