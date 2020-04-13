Shrimp and Grits

Use a fine-mesh sieve to gently skim any hulls or chaff from surface of water, being careful not to disturb water too much so none of the bits sink back into the grits. Transfer grits and their soaking water to a large saucepan. Bring to boiling over high, stirring constantly with a silicone spatula. Continue boiling, stirring, until grits thicken, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover; let stand 10 minutes. This allows the starch to hydrate slowly, making for creamier grits.