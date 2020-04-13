Shrimp and Grits

Recipes for this dish vary across the South, but this is exactly how chef Sean Brock prepares the traditional version at home.

By Sean Brock
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine flour, 1 Tbsp. kosher salt, and 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper in a shallow bowl; mix well.

  • Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium. Add ham and cook, stirring frequently, until fat has rendered and the ham is crisp, about 3 minutes.

  • Lightly dredge shrimp in seasoned flour, shaking off any excess, and carefully add them to hot skillet. Cook until lightly browned on first side, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn shrimp, add mushrooms and green onions. Cook until other side of shrimp is lightly browned and vegetables begin to soften, about 2 minutes. Add stock; bring to a simmer. Cook until reduced by half and shrimp are just cooked through, about 2 minutes. Stir in butter and lemon juice; season with salt and black pepper.

  • Give the grits a good stir, then divide among warmed bowls. Spoon shrimp and mushrooms with their broth over top. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts (Shrimp and Grits)

Per Serving:
382 calories; 14 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 195 mg cholesterol; 1646 mg sodium. 463 mg potassium; 36 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 487 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 25 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 79 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Sean's Stovetop Grits

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the water and grits in a bowl, cover, and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.

  • Use a fine-mesh sieve to gently skim any hulls or chaff from surface of water, being careful not to disturb water too much so none of the bits sink back into the grits. Transfer grits and their soaking water to a large saucepan. Bring to boiling over high, stirring constantly with a silicone spatula. Continue boiling, stirring, until grits thicken, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover; let stand 10 minutes. This allows the starch to hydrate slowly, making for creamier grits.

  • Uncover grits; add bay leaf and cook over low, stirring often, until very soft and tender, about 1 hour. Taste every 15 minutes or so to check texture.

  • Remove from heat. Remove and discard bay leaf; stir in 1 Tbsp. kosher salt, the white pepper, butter, lemon juice, and hot sauce. Serves 4.

Tips

Brock's recipe timing is based on coarse grits, and he admits cooking them on the stovetop is a labor of love. He prefers a pressure cooker for consistent results. If you use a finer grind, follow package directions.

Pressure Cooker (or Instant Pot) Method:

Soak grits as directed in Step 1. Place grits, water, bay leaf, salt, and white pepper in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 15 minutes. Quick-release the pressure. Carefully open lid. Stir in butter, lemon juice, and hot sauce. Discard bay leaf.

Tips

Brock uses spring water in his grits because it has a neutral flavor.

Nutrition Facts (Sean's Stovetop Grits)

Per Serving:
183 calories; 6 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 15 mg cholesterol; 890 mg sodium. 8 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 181 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 1 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 5 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

