Shredded Pork Tacos
The combination of root beer and chipotle chiles may seem peculiar, but when you dig into the pork's enticing balance of sweet and spicy, it will make perfect sense.
Ingredients
Directions
Sprinkle meat on all sides with chili powder, salt and pepper; rub in with your fingers. Place meat in a 6-quart slow cooker. Tuck onion wedges around meat. In a bowl combine root beer, chipotle peppers, and adobo sauce. Pour mixture over meat.Advertisement
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours or until meat is tender and easily shreds with a fork. Transfer meat to large cutting board or work surface; cool slightly.
Transfer cooking liquid to a medium saucepan. Skim off and discard fat. Bring cooking liquid to simmering over medium heat. Cook for 20 minutes or until liquid is reduced and slightly thickened.
Use two forks to pull meat apart into coarse shreds, discarding fat; return meat to slow cooker. Pour reduced cooking liquid over meat. Stir to coat.
Serve meat in warm tortillas with desired toppings.
Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. when working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.
To warm tortillas, preheat oven to 350°F. Stack tortillas and wrap tightly in foil. Heat for about 10 minutes or until warm.