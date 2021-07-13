Shortcut Sugar Buns

Rating: Unrated

Build your own brunch board with these easy rolls as the star. It starts with purchased puff pastry for only 15 minutes of hands-on time.

By Meghan Splawn and Stacie Billis
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 buns
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Combine granulated sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, and 1/4 tsp. kosher salt in a small bowl. Sprinkle a work surface with 1 Tbsp. of the sugar mixture. Unfold one sheet of puff pastry onto sugar mixture, short side facing you. Gently roll pastry with a rolling pin to press in sugar.

  • Using a small spatula, spread 2 Tbsp. butter over the puff pastry. Sprinkle with 2 Tbsp. of the sugar mixture. Cut into six equal strips and roll each strip into a coil. Place pieces in muffin cups. Repeat with the second sheet of puff pastry.

  • Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown and puffed. Meanwhile, melt the remaining 2 Tbsp. butter. Let buns cool 2 minutes in pan then brush tops with melted butter. Working one at a time, remove buns from pan and roll in remaining sugar mixture. Serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 12.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 15mg; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 25g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 8g; protein 4g; vitamin a 178IU; folate 0.2mcg; sodium 211mg; potassium 6mg; calcium 6mg; iron 1.3mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/28/2021