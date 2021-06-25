Shortcut Pumpkin Ice Cream

A three-ingredient fall ice cream recipe? You bet. Just stir the ingredients together and freeze. It couldn't be easier.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
5 mins
freeze:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine ingredients. Beat with a mixer on medium until smooth. Transfer to a freezer container. Cover and freeze at least 4 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 32mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 19g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 16g; protein 3g; vitamin a 3878.7IU; vitamin c 1.5mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 6.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 59mg; potassium 193mg; calcium 101mg; iron 0.5mg.
