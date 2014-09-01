Shocked Asparagus with Mushroom Cream Sauce

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare a large bowl of ice water. Snap off and discard woody bases from asparagus. In a covered Dutch oven cook asparagus in a small amount of boiling water for 4 to 6 minutes or just until crisp-tender; drain. Immediately plunge asparagus into the ice water; cool. Remove asparagus; pat dry with paper towels. Set aside.

  • For sauce, in a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic, salt, and pepper; cook until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in broth, sherry, and cream cheese. Bring to boiling. Add mushrooms; cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and mixture is slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Stir in Parmesan cheese. Serve asparagus with sauce. Sprinkle with thyme.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; 10 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 7 mg cholesterol; 429 mg sodium. 1319 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 11 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3527 IU vitamin a; 32 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 261 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 165 mg calcium; 11 mg iron;

Reviews

