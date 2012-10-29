Sherried Fruit

Spoon this slow-cooked fruit compote over oatmeal, waffles, pancakes, or yogurt for a delicious brunch or snack.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
25 mins
slow-cook:
3 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine pineapple, plums, pears, apples, and dried apricots. In a small bowl stir together brown sugar, melted butter, sherry, tapioca, and salt. Pour brown sugar mixture over fruit; stir to combine.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 3 1/2 to 4 hours or on high-heat setting for 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 10mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 28g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 23g; protein 1g; vitamin a 388.7IU; vitamin c 8.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 8.1mcg; sodium 79mg; potassium 218mg; calcium 20.2mg; iron 0.4mg.
