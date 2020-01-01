Sheet-Pan Meatballs with Onions and Artichokes

Serve up these meatballs as is, over spinach for more color and nutrition, or over pasta for a family-pleasing meal.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Brush two 15x10-inch baking pans with 1 Tbsp olive oil. In a large bowl combine bread crumbs and 2 Tablespoons water; let stand 5 minutes. Stir in egg, pork, lemon zest, herbs, shallot, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and black pepper until well-combined, but don't overmix. In your palm, gently shape mixture into 2-inch balls. Place in one prepared pan.

  • Place onions and artichoke hearts in second prepared pan; drizzle with remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Toss to coat. Bake on separate oven racks 15 minutes. Remove from oven. Turn oven to broil. Broil vegetables 4 to 5 inches from heat 5 to 7 minutes or until tender and browned, stirring halfway through. Repeat for meatballs, broiling until done (165°F) and browned, turning halfway through.

  • Transfer meatballs and vegetables to a platter. Pour half the lemon juice into each hot pan; scrape up browned bits. Drizzle lemon juice mixture over meatballs and vegetables. Serves 4.

Tips

For browner, crispier meatballs, preheat broiler. Broil meatballs 4 to 5 inches from the heat for 5 to 7 minutes, turning once.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
440 calories; total fat 31g; saturated fat 8g; polyunsaturated fat 4g; monounsaturated fat 15g; cholesterol 143mg; sodium 753mg; potassium 502mg; carbohydrates 13g; fiber 2g; sugar 4g; protein 29g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 351IU; vitamin c 12mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 9mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 31mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 61mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
02/23/2020
I love many of the Fast and Fresh recipes from BHG, this one is at the top. Very easy prep and the flavors were bold without being overwhelming. I served it over both Couscous and Fresh sauteed spinach to round out the meal and add color.
