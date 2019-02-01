Sheet-Pan Greens and Feta Frittata
Making a frittata recipe for a crowd just got a whole lot easier. Rather than sticking to a skillet, bake this vegetable frittata in a sheet pan to make enough servings for 10.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan. Place in hot oven 5 minutes. Meanwhile, remove chard leaves from stems. Chop leaves (about 8 cups). Trim and thinly slice stems (about 2 1/2 cups). Add stems to baking pan. Roast 5 minutes. Add leaves, tomatoes, shallot, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Toss to coat. Roast 10 minutes or until chard is wilted and tomatoes soften, stirring once.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl whisk eggs, milk, feta, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Pour evenly over vegetables. Sprinkle with Parmesan.
Bake 20 minutes or until egg mixture is set. Remove; let stand 10 minutes. Top with fresh herbs and, if desired, roasted cherry tomatoes. Makes 6 servings.
Tips
Use leftovers for a quick breakfast sandwich.