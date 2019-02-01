Sheet-Pan Greens and Feta Frittata

Making a frittata recipe for a crowd just got a whole lot easier. Rather than sticking to a skillet, bake this vegetable frittata in a sheet pan to make enough servings for 10.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan. Place in hot oven 5 minutes. Meanwhile, remove chard leaves from stems. Chop leaves (about 8 cups). Trim and thinly slice stems (about 2 1/2 cups). Add stems to baking pan. Roast 5 minutes. Add leaves, tomatoes, shallot, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Toss to coat. Roast 10 minutes or until chard is wilted and tomatoes soften, stirring once.

  • Meanwhile, in a large bowl whisk eggs, milk, feta, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Pour evenly over vegetables. Sprinkle with Parmesan.

  • Bake 20 minutes or until egg mixture is set. Remove; let stand 10 minutes. Top with fresh herbs and, if desired, roasted cherry tomatoes. Makes 6 servings.

Tips

Use leftovers for a quick breakfast sandwich.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; 20 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 395 mg cholesterol; 635 mg sodium. 550 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5114 IU vitamin a; 18 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 70 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 269 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

