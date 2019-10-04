Sheet Pan Chicken with Squash and Apples

Just about everything you need for a satisfying dinner roasts on this one sheet pan. Serve basil chicken with roasted apples and delicata squash for a quick, easy, and most of all tasty fall dinner with minimal clean-up.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a large shallow baking pan with foil. Pat chicken dry with paper towels and place in prepared pan. In a small bowl combine basil, lemon zest, salt, and crushed red pepper. Rub herb mixture evenly over chicken;. drizzle with 2 Tbsp. of the oil. Roast, uncovered, 20 minutes.

  • Add squash, apples, lemon, and fennel seeds to pan (or divide the mixture between two baking pans if crowded). Drizzle with remaining 1 Tbsp. oil and toss to coat. Roast 15 minutes more or until chicken is no longer pink (170°F for breasts; at least 175°F for thighs and drumsticks). If desired, top with additional basil and lemon zest.

Cilantro Lime Chicken with Sweet Potatoes

Use cilantro in place of basil, lime zest in place of lemon zest, and add 2 cloves garlic, minced, to the rub mixture. Substitute 1 lb. sweet potatoes, peeled if desired, and cut into 1-inch chunks for the squash. Omit fennel seeds and lemon and garnish with additional cilantro and lime slices.Per serving: 562 cal., 26 g fat (6 g sat. fat), 130 mg chol., 469 mg sodium, 36 g carb., 6 g fiber, 14 g sugars, 44 g pro. Nutrition analysis per serving: 562 calories, 44 g protein, 36 g carbohydrate, 26 g total fat (6 g sat. fat), 130 mg cholesterol, 6 g fiber, 14 g total sugar, 325% Vitamin A, 7% Vitamin C, 469 mg sodium, 5% calcium, 15% iron

BBQ Roasted Chicken with Fingerling Potatoes

Omit the basil and crushed red pepper from the rub. For the rub, combine 1 Tbsp. each chili powder and brown sugar, 1 tsp. smoked paprika, and the 1/2 tsp. salt. Substitute 1 lb. fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise, for the squash. Omit fennel seeds and lemon. Sprinkle with orange zest.Per serving: 558 cal., 26 g fat (6 g sat. fat), 130 mg chol., 483 mg sodium, 33 g carb., 5 g fiber, 13 g sugars, 44 g pro.Nutrition analysis per serving: 558 calories, 44 g protein, 33 g carbohydrate, 26 g total fat (6 g sat. fat), 130 mg cholesterol, 5 g fiber, 13 g total sugar, 12% Vitamin A, 12% Vitamin C, 483 mg sodium, 4% calcium, 17% iron

Mustard and Honey Chicken with Cauliflower

Omit the basil, lemon zest, and crushed red pepper. In a small bowl stir together 2 Tbsp. each yellow mustard, honey, and snipped fresh parsley; 1/2 tsp. salt; and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Brush over chicken. Substitute 12 oz. cauliflower, cut into florets, for the squash. Omit the apples and fennel seeds. Sprinkle with additional snipped parsley.Per serving: 519 cal., 27 g fat (6 g sat. fat), 130 mg chol., 517 mg sodium, 25 g carb., 4 g fiber, 19 g sugars, 44 g pro.Nutrition analysis per serving: 519 calories, 44 g protein, 25 g carbohydrate, 27 g total fat (6 g sat. fat), 130 mg cholesterol, 4 g fiber, 19 g total sugar, 7% Vitamin A, 44% Vitamin C, 517 mg sodium, 4% calcium, 15% iron

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
502 calories; total fat 27g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 5g; monounsaturated fat 14g; cholesterol 130mg; sodium 426mg; potassium 459mg; carbohydrates 23g; fiber 4g; sugar 10g; protein 44g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 185IU; vitamin c 26mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 11mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 12mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 83mg; iron 3mg.

Reviews

