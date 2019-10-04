Sheet Pan Chicken with Squash and Apples
Just about everything you need for a satisfying dinner roasts on this one sheet pan. Serve basil chicken with roasted apples and delicata squash for a quick, easy, and most of all tasty fall dinner with minimal clean-up.
Ingredients
Directions
Cilantro Lime Chicken with Sweet Potatoes
Use cilantro in place of basil, lime zest in place of lemon zest, and add 2 cloves garlic, minced, to the rub mixture. Substitute 1 lb. sweet potatoes, peeled if desired, and cut into 1-inch chunks for the squash. Omit fennel seeds and lemon and garnish with additional cilantro and lime slices.Per serving: 562 cal., 26 g fat (6 g sat. fat), 130 mg chol., 469 mg sodium, 36 g carb., 6 g fiber, 14 g sugars, 44 g pro. Nutrition analysis per serving: 562 calories, 44 g protein, 36 g carbohydrate, 26 g total fat (6 g sat. fat), 130 mg cholesterol, 6 g fiber, 14 g total sugar, 325% Vitamin A, 7% Vitamin C, 469 mg sodium, 5% calcium, 15% iron
BBQ Roasted Chicken with Fingerling Potatoes
Omit the basil and crushed red pepper from the rub. For the rub, combine 1 Tbsp. each chili powder and brown sugar, 1 tsp. smoked paprika, and the 1/2 tsp. salt. Substitute 1 lb. fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise, for the squash. Omit fennel seeds and lemon. Sprinkle with orange zest.Per serving: 558 cal., 26 g fat (6 g sat. fat), 130 mg chol., 483 mg sodium, 33 g carb., 5 g fiber, 13 g sugars, 44 g pro.Nutrition analysis per serving: 558 calories, 44 g protein, 33 g carbohydrate, 26 g total fat (6 g sat. fat), 130 mg cholesterol, 5 g fiber, 13 g total sugar, 12% Vitamin A, 12% Vitamin C, 483 mg sodium, 4% calcium, 17% iron
Mustard and Honey Chicken with Cauliflower
Omit the basil, lemon zest, and crushed red pepper. In a small bowl stir together 2 Tbsp. each yellow mustard, honey, and snipped fresh parsley; 1/2 tsp. salt; and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Brush over chicken. Substitute 12 oz. cauliflower, cut into florets, for the squash. Omit the apples and fennel seeds. Sprinkle with additional snipped parsley.Per serving: 519 cal., 27 g fat (6 g sat. fat), 130 mg chol., 517 mg sodium, 25 g carb., 4 g fiber, 19 g sugars, 44 g pro.Nutrition analysis per serving: 519 calories, 44 g protein, 25 g carbohydrate, 27 g total fat (6 g sat. fat), 130 mg cholesterol, 4 g fiber, 19 g total sugar, 7% Vitamin A, 44% Vitamin C, 517 mg sodium, 4% calcium, 15% iron