Sheet-Pan Chicken with Lemons and Green Olives

Rating: 4.25 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 12 Ratings

Serve this simple one-pan chicken dinner with a side of mashed potatoes, rice, or a chunk of crusty bread to soak up every last drop of the lemon-scented pan juices.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400° F. Coat a 15 x 10-inch baking pan with the olive oil. Add chicken to pan, turning to coat both sides with oil. Season chicken with salt and 1/2 teaspoon of the paprika. Place lemons and shallots in pan around chicken. Roast 30 to 40 minutes or until skin is browned and chicken is done (175° F).

  • Remove pan from oven. Squeeze lemon juice over chicken. Transfer chicken to a platter; cover with foil to keep warm. Transfer liquid from pan to a glass measure. Skim off fat; return liquid to pan. Stir in olives, butter, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon paprika. Roast 5 minutes to warm olives and melt butter. Spoon sauce, olives, and shallots over chicken. Serve with mashed potatoes or couscous.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
606 calories; 51 g total fat; 15 g saturated fat; 8 g polyunsaturated fat; 24 g monounsaturated fat; 164 mg cholesterol; 937 mg sodium. 337 mg potassium; 5 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 32 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 414 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 17 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 45 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

