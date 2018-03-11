Sheet-Pan Chicken with Lemons and Green Olives
Serve this simple one-pan chicken dinner with a side of mashed potatoes, rice, or a chunk of crusty bread to soak up every last drop of the lemon-scented pan juices.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400° F. Coat a 15 x 10-inch baking pan with the olive oil. Add chicken to pan, turning to coat both sides with oil. Season chicken with salt and 1/2 teaspoon of the paprika. Place lemons and shallots in pan around chicken. Roast 30 to 40 minutes or until skin is browned and chicken is done (175° F).
Remove pan from oven. Squeeze lemon juice over chicken. Transfer chicken to a platter; cover with foil to keep warm. Transfer liquid from pan to a glass measure. Skim off fat; return liquid to pan. Stir in olives, butter, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon paprika. Roast 5 minutes to warm olives and melt butter. Spoon sauce, olives, and shallots over chicken. Serve with mashed potatoes or couscous.