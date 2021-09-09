Sheet-Pan Apple Pancake

Instead of making individual pancakes, turn them into one giant pancake. Serve these apple-infused pancakes with a drizzle of pure maple syrup.

By Heather Staller
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

prep:
15 mins
bake:
25 mins
cool:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a 15x10-inch baking pan with nonstick spray. Line bottom of pan with parchment paper.

  • In a medium bowl whisk together flours, baking powder, 2 tsp. of the cinnamon, and the salt.

  • In a large bowl whisk together eggs, milk, 1/4 cup melted butter, 1/4 cup maple syrup, and the vanilla. Core and shred 2 apples on the large holes of a box grater (measure 2 cups shredded apple). Stir shredded apple into milk mixture.

  • Stir flour mixture into milk mixture just until combined. Pour batter into prepared baking pan and spread into an even layer.

  • Core and thinly slice remaining 2 apples and arrange on top of batter. Lightly brush apple slices with remaining 1 Tbsp. melted butter. Mix sugar with remaining 1/4 tsp. cinnamon. Sprinkle mixture evenly over apples.

  • Bake 25 minutes or until edges are golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center of the pancake comes out clean. Let cool 10 minutes. Cut into 12 squares and drizzle with additional maple syrup.

Per Serving:
239 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 77mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 36g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 10g; protein 7g; vitamin a 354.1IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 1.8mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 46.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 296mg; potassium 212mg; calcium 131mg; iron 1.8mg.
