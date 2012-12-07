Shaker-Style Meyer Lemon Pie
How refreshing! You can make and bake this shaker lemon pie recipe up to two days in advance. Just top each slice of the lemon dessert with a candied lemon slice immediately before serving.
Shaker-Style Meyer Lemon Pie
Ingredients
Directions
Finely shred enough of the peel from two of the lemons to measure 2 tablespoons. Juice one or two of the lemons to measure 1/4 cup juice. Cover and chill juice and peel. Peel the remaining two lemons, cutting away any white pith; discard peels. Very thinly slice lemons crosswise. Remove and discard seeds. Pour 1/2 cup of the sugar into a medium bowl. Top with lemon slices; sprinkle with another 1/2 cup of the sugar to cover completely. If necessary, toss gently to coat. Cover and chill overnight.
Preheat oven to 350°F. For filling, in a large bowl combine the remaining 1 1/4 cups sugar, the flour, and salt. In a medium bowl whisk together the eggs, milk, butter, and the reserved lemon juice and lemon peel. Add the egg mixture to the flour mixture; stir until combined. Gently fold in the chilled lemon slice-sugar mixture.
Prepare and roll out Pastry for Single-Crust Pie. Line a 9-inch pie plate with the pastry circle and trim. Crimp edge as desired. Pour filling into pastry-lined plate. To prevent overbrowning, line edge of pie with foil.
Bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil. Bake about 40 minutes more or until evenly puffed and light brown (filling will still be jiggly). Cool completely on a wire rack. Cover and chill within 2 hours. If desired, top pie with Candied Lemon Slices.
MAKE-AHEAD DIRECTIONS:
Prepare as directed, except do not top with Candied Lemon Slices. Cover and chill for up to 48 hours.
Pastry for a Single-Crust Pie
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl stir together flour and salt. Using pastry blender, cut in shortening and butter until pieces are pea size.
Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the water over part of the flour mixture; toss with a fork. Push moistened pastry to side of bowl. Repeat moistening flour mixture, using 1 tablespoon of the water at a time, until flour mixture is moistened. Gather flour mixture into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together.
On a lightly floured surface use your hands to slightly flatten pastry. Roll pastry from center to edges into a circle about 12 inches in diameter.
Wrap pastry circle around the rolling pin. Unroll into a 9-inch pie plate. Ease pastry into pie plate without stretching it.
Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate. Fold under extra pastry even with the plate's edge. Crimp edge as desired. Do not prick pastry. Fill and bake as directed in recipes.
Candied Lemon Slices
Ingredients
Directions
Slice lemons into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Remove seeds. Roll slices in sugar to coat well. Coat a very large skillet with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Arrange lemon slices in a single layer in skillet. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until sugar dissolves and lemon slices appear glazed (do not let brown). Transfer to a piece of foil; cool completely. Roll cooled slices in sugar again before using.