Shaker-Style Meyer Lemon Pie

Finely shred enough of the peel from two of the lemons to measure 2 tablespoons. Juice one or two of the lemons to measure 1/4 cup juice. Cover and chill juice and peel. Peel the remaining two lemons, cutting away any white pith; discard peels. Very thinly slice lemons crosswise. Remove and discard seeds. Pour 1/2 cup of the sugar into a medium bowl. Top with lemon slices; sprinkle with another 1/2 cup of the sugar to cover completely. If necessary, toss gently to coat. Cover and chill overnight.