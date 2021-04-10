LIVE

Sesame-Soy Noodles with Shrimp

Rating: Unrated

If you're a fan of spice, add either the optional crushed red pepper flakes or Sriracha to this version of the American Chinese takeout favorite lo mein.

By Emily Teel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl whisk together soy sauce, oyster sauce, and sesame oil.

  • In a wok or extra-large skillet heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil over medium-high. Add shrimp in a single layer and cook 2 minutes or until opaque, turning once. Remove to a plate.

  • Add green onions, ginger, and garlic to wok. Cook and stir 30 seconds. Add bok choy and bell pepper; cook and stir 2 minutes.

  • Add noodles, shrimp, and soy sauce mixture to wok. Using tongs, toss ingredients until noodles are coated in sauce and heated through. If desired, top with crushed red pepper or Sriracha. Serve immediately. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 148mg; sodium 814mg; potassium 926mg; carbohydrates 33g; fiber 3g; sugar 3g; protein 23g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 5225IU; vitamin c 72mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 169mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 183mg; iron 3mg.
