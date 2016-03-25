Sesame Dan Dan Noodle Bowl
Our rendition of dan dan noodles is a takeoff on the traditional dish from China's Szechuan province.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook noodles according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, in small saucepan whisk together soy sauce, tahini, vinegar, sesame oil, and sriracha. Stir in broth; heat over low heat.Advertisement
In wok or large skillet heat peanut oil over high heat. Add pork and cook until browned, breaking up meat. Drain off any fat. Add pickles and garlic; cook about 2 minutes more or until pork is crispy.
Divide noodles among serving bowls. Spoon broth mixture over noodles and top with pork mixture. Garnish with onions, cilantro, peanuts, and/or crushed peppercorns.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
311 calories; 16 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 26 mg cholesterol; 686 mg sodium. 274 mg potassium; 27 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 98 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 18 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 34 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;