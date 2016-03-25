Sesame Dan Dan Noodle Bowl

Rating: 4.17 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 6 Ratings

Our rendition of dan dan noodles is a takeoff on the traditional dish from China's Szechuan province.

By Recipe by David Joachim
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook noodles according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, in small saucepan whisk together soy sauce, tahini, vinegar, sesame oil, and sriracha. Stir in broth; heat over low heat.

    Advertisement

  • In wok or large skillet heat peanut oil over high heat. Add pork and cook until browned, breaking up meat. Drain off any fat. Add pickles and garlic; cook about 2 minutes more or until pork is crispy.

  • Divide noodles among serving bowls. Spoon broth mixture over noodles and top with pork mixture. Garnish with onions, cilantro, peanuts, and/or crushed peppercorns.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; 16 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 26 mg cholesterol; 686 mg sodium. 274 mg potassium; 27 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 98 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 18 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 34 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019