Sesame Chicken & Greens Stir-Fry

A quick under-30-minute dinner recipe is just the thing for your busy weeknight. Chicken, vegetables, and Asian flavors from sesame oil, ginger, and tamari sauce create an all-in-one skillet meal with big flavor.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In an extra-large skillet heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil and 1 tablespoon sesame oil over medium-high; add chicken in a single layer. Cook without stirring 2 minutes or until browned. Cook and stir 2 minutes more or until chicken is cooked through. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add remaining sesame oil to skillet; heat over medium-high. Add ginger and garlic; cook and stir 30 seconds. Add peas; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until crisp-tender. Add tamari and orange juice; simmer 1 minute. Stir in greens, chicken, and sesame seeds. If desired, sprinkle with crushed red pepper. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
382 calories; 19 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 103 mg cholesterol; 405 mg sodium. 1270 mg potassium; 15 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 39 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2600 IU vitamin a; 81 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 15 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 66 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 200 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

