Sesame Chicken & Greens Stir-Fry
A quick under-30-minute dinner recipe is just the thing for your busy weeknight. Chicken, vegetables, and Asian flavors from sesame oil, ginger, and tamari sauce create an all-in-one skillet meal with big flavor.
Ingredients
Directions
In an extra-large skillet heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil and 1 tablespoon sesame oil over medium-high; add chicken in a single layer. Cook without stirring 2 minutes or until browned. Cook and stir 2 minutes more or until chicken is cooked through. Transfer to a plate.
Add remaining sesame oil to skillet; heat over medium-high. Add ginger and garlic; cook and stir 30 seconds. Add peas; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until crisp-tender. Add tamari and orange juice; simmer 1 minute. Stir in greens, chicken, and sesame seeds. If desired, sprinkle with crushed red pepper. Serves 4.