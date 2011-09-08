Semolina and Rosemary Boule
This rosemary-scented loaf of Italian bread gets its incredible texture by way of steam! A bit of water in a baking pan adds moisture to the air to help the dough rise and the crust crisp up.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl whisk together the 1/2 cup warm water, the yeast, and sugar. Let stand about 5 minutes or until frothy.
Stir in the 1 cup water and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add 2 cups of the bread flour, the 1-2/3 cups semolina flour, the rosemary, and salt. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally.
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in enough of the remaining bread flour to make a moderately stiff dough that is smooth and elastic (6 to 8 minutes total). Shape dough into a ball. Grease a large bowl with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Place dough in greased bowl; turn once to grease surface of dough. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in size (about 1 hour).
Punch dough down. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide dough in half. Cover and let rest for 10 minutes. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper; sprinkle parchment with the 1 tablespoon semolina flour. Set aside. Shape each dough half into a 6-inch round loaf. Place dough rounds on the prepared baking sheet. Cover and let rise in a warm place until nearly double in size (about 30 minutes).
Adjust one oven rack to the lowest position and another oven rack to the lower-middle position. Set a shallow baking pan on the bottom rack. Preheat the oven to 450°F.
Using a sharp knife, cut an X into the top of each loaf. Place baking sheet with dough rounds on the lower-middle rack. Place the ice cubes in the shallow baking pan (as they melt, they'll create steam, which helps the dough rise and develop a crisp crust). Bake rounds about 25 minutes or until deep golden and rounds sound hollow when tapped. If necessary to prevent overbrowning, cover rounds with foil for the last 10 minutes of baking.
Transfer to a wire rack; cool completely.
Semolina, Olive, and Rosemary Boule:
Prepare as directed, except stir 1/2 cup chopped pitted Kalamata olives into mixture with the rosemary.